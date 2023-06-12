Man, 22, Killed In Fresh Violence In Manipur

A 22-year-old man was killed in fresh violence in Manipur, where an ethnic conflict between the state's Meitei and Kuki communities continues to simmer.

The incident took place on the day Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey is visiting Lamka in Churachandpur district.

A group of people attacked Loklakphai Village of Churachandpur, confirmed Army sources.

Earlier, the central government constituted a Peace Committee under the chairpersonship of the Governor. The panel is aimed at facilitating the peacemaking process among various ethnic groups in the state.

The ethnic violence in Manipur began when tribal groups clashed with the majority Meitei community over economic benefits and quotas given to the tribes.

Tribal communities are worried about a possible extension of their benefits to the Meiteis. Rioting and ethnic clashes since early May have killed at least 80 people and displaced 35,000.

The Centre had to deploy paramilitary forces as violence escalated in the northeastern state.