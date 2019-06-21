Mamata Banerjee's Order On 'Cut Money' Will Sow Confusion: Trinamool Leader

Satabdi Roy said Mamata Banerjee should've initiated steps to stop the practice earlier.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's instruction to Trinamool Congress functionaries to return to the public the "cut money" they have taken for delivery of government welfare schemes may sow confusion and trouble in the party, said Trinamool lawmaker Satabdi Roy.

Speaking to the media in Delhi, the actress-turned-politician said Ms Banerjee should have initiated measures to stop the practice much earlier.

"Didi has taken steps now, that's fine. But there will be more chaos on returning 'cut money'. Because a person who has taken it directly, he is only the front man. There are others who are behind the wings. They have also taken their share. So the money has to be returned according to this chain," Ms Roy said.

"This money should be returned. But the amount which has reached somebody's home already, it is difficult to get that money back," she said.

Addressing party workers earlier this week, Ms Banerjee, who is the Trinamool Congress chief, lashed out at those leaders taking "cut money" or commission from beneficiaries of government schemes, and ordered them to return the ill-gotten amount to the public from whom they had taken it in the first place.

Satabdi Roy, however, cautioned that Mamata Banerjee should ensure that it should not lead to the situation where those who take small amounts of "one or two per cent" are reined in, but the shares of those taking higher percentages go up.

"Those who could not get the 'cut money' earlier, will nag those who took it to return the money. There is chance of trouble. Didi (elder sister, as Ms Banerjee is affectionately called) should look into this," she said.

"It should not be the case that those who were taking one per cent or two per cent of the total amount of schemes are reined in, but simultaneously shares of those who now take bigger amounts go up. This will only sow confusion in the party," Satabdi Roy said.

"If there is a situation where only a handful gets the 'cut money', and the majority don't, that is also not proper," she said.