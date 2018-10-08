Bengal Celebrates All Festivals With Equal Enthusiasm: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee said West Bengal celebrates festivals of all communities with equal enthusiasm (PTI)

Calling upon people to maintain religious harmony, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Monday the state celebrates festivals of all communities with equal enthusiasm.

The chief minister, after inaugurating the centenary celebrations of 'Baghbazar Sarbojonin Durgotsav' (community puja in north Kolkata), said "the spirit of togetherness and amity" was the strength of people in Bengal.

"We love and respect all religions. Some of us are Hindus, some Christians, some Muslims and Sikhs. We may follow our own religious scriptures but we have respect for other scriptures too. We participate in festivals of all communities with enthusiasm. This togetherness is our strength," she said.

Talking about Baghbazar puja, the chief minister said she was happy to see that the organizers have stuck to their tradition of worshipping 'ekchala sabeki' Durga idol (the goddess and her four children mounted on a single frame).

Earlier in the day, Ms Banerjee had wished people on Twitter on the occasion of Mahalaya by quoting a few lines of 'Mahishasuramardini' recital.

Mahalaya marks the beginning of 'Devi-Paksha' and the end of 'Pitri-Paksha' (the shradh or the mourning period). It heralds the beginning of 10-day Durga Puja festival.