Mamata Banerjee Visits Kolkata Slum Destroyed In Fire, Promises To Rebuild Shanties

Mamata Banerjee promised each family five kg of rice, lentils, vegetables, and milk for children.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday visited a slum in north Kolkata's Bagbazar area that was destroyed in a fire and assured the dwellers that their shanties will be rebuilt by her government.

Locals claimed that more than 700 people living in around 150 shanties have been rendered homeless by a blaze that erupted on Wednesday evening. It was brought under control after four hours of firefight.

Mamata Banerjee walked around the area and said that affected people will be provided with food and shelter till their shanties were rebuilt.

She promised each family five kg of rice, lentils, vegetables, and milk for children.

"You will stay at the Bagbazar Women's College till your residences are rebuilt," Mamata Banerjee told the slum dwellers. She asked the state minister and local MLA Shashi Panja to ensure that an adequate number of blankets are provided to them.

Leaders of other political parties also visited the area since morning and spoke with the affected people.