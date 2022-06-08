Mamata Banerjee Visits Family Of Gujrati Couple Murdered In Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today visited the family of an elderly couple, who were found murdered at their home in Kolkata's Bhawanipore and assured speedy investigation. Bhawanipore is the constituency of the Chief Minister. She went to the area on her return from North Bengal this afternoon.

Describing the incident as unfortunate, the Chief Minister said that such cases have not been reported in the area as it is very peaceful area. She also promised that the culprit will be dealt with strongly.

Addressing reporters after meeting the family the Chief Minister said, "It is a matter of personal enmity. I cannot disclose all the details of the police investigation, but I have discussed the matter with the police and the family. I can only guess this much that their own relations may be involved."

Mamata Banerjee also spoke with the daughter of the couple. The Chief Minister assured her that the case would be solved soon.

A businessman and his wife were found murdered at their residence in Harish Mukherjee Road in the Bhawanipore area of south Kolkata on Monday. The victims have been identified as Ashok Shah, 60, and his wife Rashmita Shah, 52, who belong to a Gujarati business family based out of Kolkata.

Mamata Banerjee also spoke about the case in Ketugram in East Burdwan around 170km from Kolkata where a 25-year-old woman's right hand was cut off by her husband as he feared she will get into a relationship and leave him after she landed a job at a government hospital as a nurse. The incident took place last Saturday.

Renuka Khatun, the victim was rushed to a government hospital nearby but she was referred to a hospital in Burdwan she was finally admitted to a hospital in Durgapur more than six hours after the incident by when it was too late to replant the limb surgically.

"Today the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women visited the area. We are doing three things for her. Since she had scored 22nd rank in the nursing exam. Now that she does not have her right hand we will let her work as per her capabilities. We will also arrange for an artificial hand for her. She had spent ₹57000 on her treatment but that was not done under her Swasthya Sathi card. We are looking into why it did not happen, and I have instructed the Chief Secretary to ensure that her treatment is taken care of," the Chief Minister said.