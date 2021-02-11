Threats Don't Impact 'Didi': Mamata Banerjee To Amit Shah

Goondagardi won't work in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee said (File)

Union minister Amit Shah's parting shot today - that he would come to Bengal again and again to campaign - got an acerbic reaction from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today. "We welcome him," the Chief Minister said, then added, "All the time he abuses Bengal. Come to campaign here. Don't try and threaten me. I am not scared of you. Didi cannot be forced to do anything".

As his second programme at Thakurnagar today was cancelled, Mr Shah said, "Due to certain circumstances my programme was cancelled, Mamata di became very happy. There is enough time till April, I'll come here again and again, and will keep coming till you lose the election".



"I am ready for the game. I want to see how many goals you can score. If you have confidence, you don't speak rubbish. Your goondagardi won't work here. This is Bengal," said Ms Banerjee who is seeking a third straight term in the state where she ousted the 34-year Left rule in 2011.

Since the BJP victory in the Lok Sabha elections and a handful of states in 2014, Amit Shah had marked Bengal his big target, setting his party's state unit a goal of 200 seats.



But the BJP drew a blank in 2016, and Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress returned to power.



This time, the BJP is back with huge confidence, following its sterling result in the 2019 general elections. From just two seats, the party managed to win 18 of the state's 43 Lok Sabha seats.

The BJP since has been leaning hard on the ruling Trinamool Congress, accusing its leaders and ministers of corruption, misgovernance and ineptitude. Amid a highly polarised situation, the BJP has accused the Trinamool of resorting to violence to protect its turf.



Ms Banerjee today criticised the Union minister, saying the things he said, "The body language and the mentality and the threatening behaviour… doesn't suit his position".