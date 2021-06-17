Mamata Banerjee Slams Centre Over Efforts To 'Control' Twitter

Mamata Banerjee accused the Centre of trying to bulldoze her government in Bengal (File)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre over its "efforts to control" Twitter and claimed that the Union government, having failed to influence the micro-blogging site, is now trying to bulldoze it.

Drawing a parallel, Ms Banerjee said her government, too, was being meted out the same treatment by the Centre.

"I condemn it. They (Centre) can't control Twitter, so they are trying to bulldoze it. They are trying to do so with everyone they are unable to manage. They can't control me, and that is why they are trying to bulldoze my government, too," Mamata Banerjee said.

The social networking platform has lost its "safe harbour" shield in India over non-compliance with IT rules and failure to appoint a key personnel mandated under the new guidelines.

It will now be liable for action under the Indian Penal Code for third party unlawful content.

Making light of BJP's allegations of continued political violence in the state, the chief minister said it was a "gimmick" and the claims made are completely "baseless".

"There is no political violence going on in the state right now. There may have been one or two sporadic incidents, but those can't be labelled as incidents of political violence," she said.