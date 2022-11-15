Watch: Mamata Banerjee Serves Pakoda At Roadside Stall In Bengal

Mamata Banerjee served pakodas to people today.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took over a roadside tea stall in Jhargram today. She stopped her convoy and served pakodas (fritters) to the people, visuals showed.

Ms Banerjee, flanked by several locals, was seen wrapping the fritters in small pieces of newspaper before handing them out to the customers.

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee stopped her convoy at a roadside tea stall and started serving pakoda to the people, in Jhargram. pic.twitter.com/2b3NKhXj5q — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2022

"Has everyone got it?" she was heard asking.

Mamata Banerjee was in Jhargram for a tribal outreach programme.

This was not the first time that she was seen selling or trying her hands at street snacks.

Earlier this year she was seen making momos at a tiny stall in Darjeeling. The Chief Minister had shared several photos on Facebook, documenting the momo-making process step-by-step.

She once also showed her expertise in making phuchka during her visit to a stall operated by women of a self-help group (SHG).