Watch: Mamata Banerjee Serves Pakoda At Roadside Stall In Bengal

Mamata Banerjee, flanked by several locals, was seen wrapping the fritters in small pieces of newspaper before handing them out to the customers.

Watch: Mamata Banerjee Serves Pakoda At Roadside Stall In Bengal

Mamata Banerjee served pakodas to people today.

New Delhi:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took over a roadside tea stall in Jhargram today. She stopped her convoy and served pakodas (fritters) to the people, visuals showed.

Ms Banerjee, flanked by several locals, was seen wrapping the fritters in small pieces of newspaper before handing them out to the customers.

"Has everyone got it?" she was heard asking.

Mamata Banerjee was in Jhargram for a tribal outreach programme.

This was not the first time that she was seen selling or trying her hands at street snacks.

Earlier this year she was seen making momos at a tiny stall in Darjeeling. The Chief Minister had shared several photos on Facebook, documenting the momo-making process step-by-step.

She once also showed her expertise in making phuchka during her visit to a stall operated by women of a self-help group (SHG).

Featured Video Of The Day

"We Will Win 230 Seats In Delhi Corporation Polls," Says AAP's Manish Sisodia
.