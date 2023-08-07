Mamata Banerjee Practices 'Politics Of Appeasement': Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari accused Mamata Banerjee of paying salaries to Imams and neglecting tribal chiefs.

BJP MLA and Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of practising "politics of appeasement" in the name of "secularism".

"Mamata Banerjee practices politics of appeasement...The kind of appeasement politics Mamata Banerjee is practicing in the name of secularism is very bad for the country and for Bengal," Mr Adhikari said.

The senior BJP leader also accused Ms Banerjee of making Bengal the "hub of anti-national forces" and not giving land to the Border Security Force or BSF in 72 locations.

"Mamata Banerjee has made West Bengal the hub of anti-national forces. This is why the state government has not given land to BSF in 72 places. There are 72 places adjoining Bangladesh where there is no fencing or BSF chowkies. Instead, they say that BSF are rapists, they abuse the CRPF," Mr Adhikari said.

He further accused the Chief Minister of paying salaries to Imams and neglecting tribal chiefs.

"Mamata Banerjee pays salaries to Imams. We do not have any problem with that. She is giving Rs 2,500, she may even increase that to Rs 5000-10,000. However, the Rajabansi community chief or the Motua community gosai does not get any stipend, our Brahmin pandits do not receive any, our tribal chieftains do not get any.... her vision should be equal," the senior BJP leader said.

Mr Adhikari accused the state government of inflicting violence on the Hindu community during festivals through "her goons".

"Mamata Banerjee is communal. Her goons rioted during Ram Navami processions in Dalkhola. In Rishra, her goons inflicted violence upon Ram bhakts. In Howrah Shibpur, her goons attacked those raising slogans of Jai Shree Ram," Mr Adhikari alleged.

The Leader of Opposition further alleged that the police had blockaded temples during Muharram and Kanwariyas had to take a longer route because the police blockade.

"Mamata-jis police in Kalichowk, in Diamond Harbour and in Rishra barricaded Hindu temples. This does not happen anywhere in the country. Our Jal Abhishek is going on in the month of Shravan. Kanwariyas had to take a longer route to Tarakeshwar because police blockaded them," Mr Adhikari said.

Suvendu Adhikari also accused the Trinamool government of helping Bangladeshis find their way through West Bengal.

"They are helping in the spread of Rohingyas throughout the country. The accused of the Indore sex racket were from Bangladesh and found their way through West Bengal. The one who was arrested in the Delhi Jahangirpuri violence last year was from West Bengal," Mr Adhikari said.

The senior BJP leader said these forces need to be "uprooted" and the BJP government should be brought in the state. "They should be uprooted from here and made into double engine," Mr Adhikari said in a reference to states which have BJP governments in place.