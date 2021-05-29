You Cannot Digest Your Defeat, Says Mamata Banerjee To PM: Top 10 Quotes

The Union government targeted me yesterday by giving out selective news. News that was one-sided and there was no way of finding out what the whole story is. So, I decided to hold this press briefing to let you all know what happened overall.

I had made plans to visit cyclone-hit areas. I had to travel to Sagar and Digha to see the damage caused by Cyclone Yaas. All my plans were made and ready, then suddenly we get a call that Prime Minister wants to visit Bengal to assess the situation after the cyclone. So, we made plans accordingly.

We were made to wait for 20 minutes and were told that the PM's helicopter will land there, so we waited patiently. By the time were reached the place where the PM-Chief Minister meeting was to be held, we found out that the PM had already arrived there some time ago and that there was a meeting going on.

We were asked to wait outside, told that there will be no entry at the moment because a meeting is going on. We waited patiently for a while. Then, when we asked again, we were told that no one can enter for the next one hour.

Then someone told us that the meeting has moved to a conference hall, so the Chief Secretary and I decided to go there. When we reached there, we saw the PM was in a meeting with the governor, central leaders and even some MLAs of the opposition party.

This was clearly against the brief. It was supposed to be only a PM-Chief Minister meeting. So we decided to submit our report to the PM and then with the Prime Minister's permission we went to Digha. I sought the Prime Minister's permission three times. I said, 'Sir, with your kind permission, may I please leave? We need to go to Digha for assessment and the weather is also not too good." Only then did we leave.

There were some vacant seats, but there was no need to sit as we were leaving for Digha. Next we see that a photo has been given to the press of vacant seats. That is not done.

Every time the central government targets me like this. When the PM reviewed in Gujarat, Odisha, other states, opposition party members weren't present. But in Bengal, opposition leaders were present. Every time you come here, you do something to disturb the functioning of our government.

Why do you humiliate us? Why do you target us? Why do you disturb us? Only because you cannot digest the fact that you lost the election in Bengal? If the PM tells me to touch his feet in return for his help to Bengal, I am willing to do even that for the people of Bengal and the betterment of Bengal, but please do not play these dirty political games. Do not punish Bengal like this. Do not insult and humiliate the Chief Secretary, who is working hard.