Mamata Banerjee Needs "Mental Treatment", Retorts Tripura Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said she would not give credit to the BJP for coming to power in Tripura as it was like "winning municipal elections"

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Guwahati/Kolkata: A day after Mamata Banerjee equated the BJP's win in Tripura assembly polls with "winning municipal elections", Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has said his West Bengal counterpart should get her "brain examined at a hospital".



"Her frustration shows. She is jealous. The constitution treats all states as equal though some states are bigger in size. If I am six feet three inches tall and you are five feet, are you not a human being? I don't think that way. Mamata didi should go to a temple and then get her brain examined at a hospital," said Mr Deb, when asked by reporters for his response.



Talking to a Bengali news channel on Tuesday, Ms Banerjee had said she wouldn't give credit to the BJP for its win in Tripura, a state that was ruled by the Left for 25 years.



After the BJP's resounding win in Tripura earlier this year, the party had said the people of West Bengal would bring about a change just like in Tripura.



The Trinamool has dismissed Mr Deb's remarks as a publicity stunt.

Trinamool has called Tripura Chief Minister's remarks a "publicity" stunt



Mr Chatterjee also trashed the



Amid allegations of violence levelled by opposition parties against the ruling Trinamool Congress in the run up to the panchayat polls in West Bengal, Mr Chatterjee said "BJP and CPM, even the Congress in our state, are talking in the same line".



A day after Mamata Banerjee equated the BJP's win in Tripura assembly polls with "winning municipal elections", Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has said his West Bengal counterpart should get her "brain examined at a hospital"."Her frustration shows. She is jealous. The constitution treats all states as equal though some states are bigger in size. If I am six feet three inches tall and you are five feet, are you not a human being? I don't think that way. Mamata didi should go to a temple and then get her brain examined at a hospital," said Mr Deb, when asked by reporters for his response.Talking to a Bengali news channel on Tuesday, Ms Banerjee had said she wouldn't give credit to the BJP for its win in Tripura, a state that was ruled by the Left for 25 years.After the BJP's resounding win in Tripura earlier this year, the party had said the people of West Bengal would bring about a change just like in Tripura.The Trinamool has dismissed Mr Deb's remarks as a publicity stunt."What is the political struggle of the chief minister of Tripura? Anybody can say anything... to get more publicity. If you attack Mamata Banerjee, it will be first page, it will be news," said senior Trinamool leader Partha Chatterjee. Mr Chatterjee also trashed the remarks of Surendra Singh , a BJP lawmaker from Uttar Pradesh, who had called Mamata Banerjee "Surpanakha", the sister of demon king "Ravana" in Ramayana.Amid allegations of violence levelled by opposition parties against the ruling Trinamool Congress in the run up to the panchayat polls in West Bengal, Mr Chatterjee said "BJP and CPM, even the Congress in our state, are talking in the same line". NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter