Mamata Banerjee Must Announce She Will Contest Only From Nandigram: BJP

Why is BJP scared of declaring its Nandigram candidate, the Trinamool said (File)

The BJP Saturday challenged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to announce that she will contest the coming state election only from Nandigram if she is confident of her victory, prompting the Trinamool Congress to hit back and ask the party to first name its chief ministerial

candidate.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya in a tweet asked Ms Banerjee to announce whether she will be fighting only from Nandigram.

The Trinamool Congress was quick to hit back saying it wondered why BJP is scared of declaring its Nandigram candidate or its chief ministerial face.

The BJP has not announced its candidate for the seat and has said it will choose its chief minister only after coming to power in the state.

Ms Banerjee had announced at a Trinamool rally at Nandigram in January that she will contest from the seat.



Nandigram had witnessed anti-farmland acquisition movement in 2007 in the aftermath of the then Left Front government's plan to acquire land for a special economic zone.



The Trinamool rode the crest of the movement and came to power in the state in 2011 ending the 34-year rule of the Left.



Mr Vijayvargiya in his tweet said, "Mamata Banerjee has announced to contest assembly elections from Nandigram. But she did not say that she will contest from here only! If she is confident of her victory, make this announcement too! ...Otherwise, it will be understood that you do not trust Nandigram!".

BJP national secretary Anupam Hazra said if Trinamool did not announce it now, it will be understood that Ms Banerjee will fight the election from more seats.

"If Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is sure of her victory in Nandigram she should announce that she will contest only from the seat. This way she cannot deny her statement on the issue after. Or else it is not unknown what they (TMC) will do next," he posted on the micro blogging site.

The Trinamool shot back saying, "Why is BJP scared of declaring its Nandigram candidate? Or even its CM face? Mamata Di (elder sister as she is called by TMC workers and leaders) is the Trinamool's face for all the 294 seats.