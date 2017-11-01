Eyeing Business, Mamata Banerjee Meets Mukesh Ambani At His Home Antilla

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday evening at his Antilla residence in Mumbai and requested the Reliance Industries Chairman to invest in Bengal. Ms Banerjee, who is in Mumbai to attend a business conclave on Wednesday, had a one-and-a-half hour meeting with Mr Ambani soon after arriving in the city.Ms Banerjee later told reporters that Mr Ambani would attend the Bengal Global Business Summit or BGBS organised by her government in January in Kolkata. "They are already investing in the state. I told him to invest more. The good news is that he has agreed to take part in the BGBS," she said.The Chief Minister, who is in Mumbai for two days, is likely to meet several industrialists to persuade them to invest in her state as well as to invite them to BGBS.Ms Banerjee also received a call from Shah Rukh Khan who invited her to his home in Mumbai, Mannat, for his birthday on Thursday.Apart from the Bengal chief minister, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh also met Mr Ambani in Mumbai on Tuesday and discussed investments, infrastructure and policy reforms in Punjab. Their discussion mainly focused around Reliance's interest in Punjab in various sectors like telecom, retail, agriculture, food processing and manufacturing in the state.