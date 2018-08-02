Mamata Banerjee Meets Arvind Kejriwal, Talks Political Strategy For 2019

The leaders are believed to have discussed the strategy for 2019. (File photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today met her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal and the two leaders are believed to have discussed political strategies to counter the BJP in the 2019 general elections.



The two leaders, however, did not speak to the media after the meeting that lasted for around 35 minutes.



The Trinamool Congress supremo is visiting the national capital to invite opposition leaders to attend her rally on January 19 in Kolkata. TMC sources said the two chief ministers discussed political strategies to counter the BJP in the 2019 general elections.



Ms Banerjee has been at the forefront of efforts to rally opposition parties for an anti-BJP front. She spent the second day of her Delhi visit meeting leaders of various parties, including UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi.



Besides leaders from the Congress, TDP, YSR (Congress), DMK, RJD, SP and JD(S), Banerjee also met with BJP veteran L K Advani, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and other dissident BJP leaders.



Ms Banerjee has spoken in favour of Arvind Kejriwal over his government's differences with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.



Ms Banerjee's counterpart from Andhra Pradesh (N Chandrababu Naidu), Kerala (Pinarayi Vijayan), and Karnataka (HD Kumaraswamy) have also supported the AAP leader in his tussle with the Centre.