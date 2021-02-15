Mamata Banerjee Launches Scheme To Provide Meal At Rs 5 To Poor People

Self-help groups will operate the kitchens from 1 pm to 3 pm every day, Mamata Banerjee said.

Ahead of the assembly election in the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday virtually launched the ''Maa'' scheme under which her government would provide a meal at a nominal cost of Rs 5 to poor people.

They will get a platter of rice, dal, a vegetable and egg curry for Rs 5, she said adding that the state government will bear a subsidy of Rs 15 per plate.

Self-help groups will operate the kitchens from 1 pm to 3 pm every day and such kitchens will be set up everywhere in the state gradually, Ms Banerjee said.

