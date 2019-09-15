''Super Emergency'': Mamata Banerjee Hits Out At PM Modi's Government

Mamata Banerjee has opposed multiple central schemes, including the steep new traffic fines.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee targeted the centre today, saying there was a state of "super emergency" in the country and called upon people to do everything it takes to "protect rights and freedoms" guaranteed by the Constitution. The Bengal Chief Minister has been highly critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government and has accused it of muzzling dissent and eroding the autonomy of constitutional institutions.

Wishing citizens on the occasion of International Day of Democracy, Ms Banerjee tweeted: "On the #InternationalDayofDemocracy today, let us once again pledge to safeguard the constitutional values our country was founded on. In this era of 'Super Emergency', we must do all it takes to protect the rights and freedoms that our Constitution guarantees."

Ahead of the recently concluded Lok Sabha election, Ms Banerjee said she felt "like giving one tight slap of democracy" to PM Modi.

Over the last two years, the BJP has been at loggerheads with Ms Banerjee's Trinamool Congress in the state, and managed to make huge inroads in the parliamentary elections.

Ms Banerjee has opposed multiple central schemes, including the steep new traffic fines and the Citizens' list, saying neither will be implemented in Bengal.

She also attacked PM Modi over his visit to the space research agency ISRO to watch the planned touchdown of the Vikram lander on moon.

"Suddenly, today he (Narendra Modi) has gone there (at the ISRO headquarters in Bangalore) ... Now for the next four days the issue of Chandrayaan will continue to dominate. As if they (the BJP) have done everything in the country. (As if) they have invented science ..." she was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India.

