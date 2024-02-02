'A Powerful Tribal Leader': Mamata Banerjee's Support For Hemant Soren

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has backed Hemant Soren (File).

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed support for embattled Jharkhand Mukti Morcha boss Hemant Soren, who was arrested Wednesday by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. Ms Banerjee said she "strongly condemn(s) the unjust arrest" and called Mr Soren - Chief Minister till it became clear he was to be arrested - as a "powerful tribal leader".

The Trinamool Congress leader - whose critical remarks last week have left the Congress-led INDIA opposition bloc in disarray - also attacked the "vindictive act by BJP-backed central agencies".

"I strongly condemn the unjust arrest of Hemant Soren, a powerful tribal leader. The vindictive act by BJP-backed central agencies reeks of a planned conspiracy to undermine a popularly elected government," Ms Banerjee, a fierce critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, said.

I strongly condemn the unjust arrest of Shri Hemant Soren, a powerful tribal leader. The vindictive act by BJP-backed central agencies reeks of a planned conspiracy to undermine a popularly elected government.



He is a close friend of mine, and I vow to stand unwaveringly by his… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 2, 2024

"He is a close friend of mine and I vow to stand unwaveringly by his side, dedicated to protecting democracy in these trying times," she continued, calling on the state's "resilient" voters to deliver a "resounding response" in the April/May Lok Sabha election and the Assembly poll later this year.

Ms Banerjee's message of support was echoed by her party's MPs, who walked out of both Houses of Parliament today to protest the "brazen misuse of agencies to undermine elected representatives".

TMC walk out of both Houses in Parliament protesting the brazen misuse of agencies to undermine elected representatives. https://t.co/LSLIVzP3Ow — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) February 2, 2024

The Trinamool and the JMM are members of the Congress-led INDIA bloc, which is seen as being on its last legs after Ms Banerjee, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and the Aam Aadmi Party have all expressed doubts over its longevity. Nitish Kumar, meanwhile, has quit and realigned with the BJP.

READ | Nitish Kumar Exits INDIA, To Be Sworn In For 9th Time, 2 Oaths In 2 Years

Hemant Soren was arrested late Wednesday after three days of high drama spread across Delhi and Ranchi. Declared a "missing" Chief Minister by the BJP after evading the ED in the national capital (and taking a secretive 1,300 km road trip), he finally submitted to questioning in Ranchi.

READ | Hemant Soren In Custody For 5 Days, Supreme Court Refuses To Interfere

After more than seven hours of interrogation he was taken to the Jharkhand Governor to submit his resignation as Chief Minister, and was then arrested. Mr Soren is now in ED custody for five days.

READ | Champai Soren Takes Oath As Jharkhand Chief Minister

The JMM leader moved the Supreme Court this morning to challenge the agency's arrest but his petition was dismissed, and he was directed to the Jharkhand High Court.

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.