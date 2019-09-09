Mamata Banerjee Does Politics Of Appeasement And Terror: BJP Leader

Kailash Vijayvargiya said Trinamool workers were attacking BJP workers in Bengal. (File photo)

BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee does politics of "appeasement" and "terror".

A BJP delegation led by Mr Vijayvargiya visited Sandeshkhali area where three months back two BJP workers were allegedly attacked by Trinamool Congress workers.

"Three months back BJP worker Pradeep Mandal and Sukanto Mandal were attacked by almost 400 persons. The attackers were the men of a smuggler. Ninety days have passed and police have arrested no one while accused are roaming free and creating terror," said Kailash Vijayvargiya.

"This all happens due to terror and appeasement politics of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee," said Mr Vijayvargiya.

Earlier in June, a 12-hour long bandh was called by the BJP against the killing of party workers in Basirhat region of the district.

