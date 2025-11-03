Mamata Banerjee Cheers For Women In Blue, Then BJP's "Be Home By 8" Jab

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's congratulatory post over India's historic women's World Cup win was met with a sharp taunt from the BJP - which reminded the Trinamool leader of her recent controversial remark about women being out late at night.

Minutes after Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India created history by lifting India's maiden Women's World Cup trophy with a 52-run victory over South Africa, Banerjee, in a post on X, said the " entire nation is incredibly proud of Women in Blue".

"The fight they showed and the command they displayed throughout the tournament will be an inspiration for generations of young girls. You have proved that you are a world-class team at the apex level, and you gave us some absolutely brilliant moments. You are our heroes. Many bigger victories await you in the future. We stand with you!" she said.

Responding to this, the BJP Bengal invoked Banerjee's comments over a gang-rape case last month, saying, "OMG they were playing till 12! But you had told them to be home by 8."

OMG they were playing till 12❗️



Banerjee, in the aftermath of an MBBS student's gang rape in West Bengal's Durgapur last month, questioned how the 23-year-old student managed to leave the campus late at night. She said that the private medical colleges should take care of their students and the "culture at night". "She was studying in a private medical college. Whose responsibility is it? How did she come out at 12.30 at night? They should not be allowed to come out. They have to protect themselves. It is a forest area," the Chief Minister said.

Banerjee's remarks led to massive outrage, with the BJP accusing her of "blaming the victim" instead of ensuring justice in sexual violence cases. According to BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, a Chief Minister who tells girls not to go out at night, has "no moral right to stay in office". "People now realise they have reposed faith in an anarchist, heartless Mamata. She must resign and be held accountable under law," he said.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said Banerjee "blames the beti (daughter) and defends the Balatkari (rapist). "Time and again: RG Kar, Sandeshkhali, Park Street - this has been done," he said.

Durgapur gang rape case

The second-year medical student from Odisha, who was pursuing an MBBS course at a private medical college in Durgapur, was allegedly gang raped on October 10 in a forested area. The woman was out with a friend when some men approached them, took the woman to a secluded area, and raped her. They then fled away.

According to the survivor's family, her friend is also involved in the crime, saying that he "misled and took her to a vacant place under false pretexts". The accused also snatched the woman's phone and took Rs 5,000 from her, the complaint said.

Officials said that the main accused in the case was identified as Firdous Sheikh, while five others were named co-accused - who were all arrested. This also included the survivor's boyfriend and classmate.