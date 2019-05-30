Mamata Banerjee Can't Face Families Of Killed BJP Workers: Dilip Ghosh

Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday went back on her decision to attend the swearing-in ceremony. (File)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is skipping the oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi because she cannot look eye-to-eye with families of BJP workers who were killed in the state allegedly due to political violence, said Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh.

"Mamata Banerjee cannot look into the eyes of relatives of those who were killed in the state. She is scared of answering the media questions. That is why she is not attending," said Mr Ghosh.

The Chief Minister on Wednesday went back on her decision to attend the swearing-in ceremony, objecting to the invitation sent to families of BJP workers, allegedly killed in political violence in the state.

We have called these people to the biggest symbol of democracy in order to show the violence-ridden reality of the state under the TMC regime, said Mr Ghosh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his team of ministers are going to take the oath of office on Thursday at 7 pm at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.