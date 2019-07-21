Give 'Promised Rs 15 Lakh Black Money' To People: Mamata Banerjee To BJP

Mamata Banerjee today kicked off her mega Martyrs' Day rally in Kolkata.

The BJP should give its "promised Rs 15 lakh black money" to the people of the country, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said today at the mega Martyrs' Day rally in Kolkata.

Ms Banerjee, who is expected to kick off the campaign for state elections at the Martys' Day rally today, attacked the BJP. "You are asking the TMC for cut money? Give us back Rs 15 lakh which you promised," she said.

In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to bring back the black money from abroad to India. He had said Rs.15 lakh will be deposited to every citizen's bank account once the black money is brought back. The promise had provided the opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, a huge opportunity to target the government.

Today, Ms Banerjee said the Trinamool Congress will "launch a state-wide protest on July 26 to demand the return of black money which has been siphoned off by the BJP".

Reacting to BJP chief Dilip Ghosh's remark on Saturday that TMC leaders "must pay back 'cut money' before heading to Kolkata for the rally, Ms Banerjee today said: "Cut money? You are the biggest dacoit. You are asking the TMC to return money? TMC is a poor people's party.... we are with the people."

Bengal has been witnessing protests against the Trinamool Congress leaders accused of extorting "cut money" or commission to deliver government services that are free of cost.

Ms Banerjee, at the rally today, also targeted the rival BJP over demonetisation. "Where has the BJP got all the black money with which you have built offices everywhere money that you got from demonetization.... return the money," she said.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.