Mamata announces sectional holiday on occasion of 'Prakash Purab'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced a sectional holiday on the occasion of 'Prakash Purab' of Sikh Guru, Shri Guru Gobind Singh.

"Glad to announce that henceforth the 'Prakash Purab' of Shri Guru Gobind Singhji will be a sectional holiday for all state government employees, teachers, panchayat and municipal employees, state boards, corporations and undertakings employees, etc. of West Bengal belonging to the Sikh community.

"This is our tribute to the brave Guruji who keeps on inspiring us," Ms Banerjee posted on 'X'.

In the evening, she attended a programme of the Sikh community at the Shahid Minar grounds and said, "We must take lessons from Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji's teachings of courage, compassion, and selfless service".

Today's gathering reaffirmed the "deep historical ties between Bengal and Punjab, both contributing immensely to India's independence", Ms Banerjee said.

"In the spirit of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji's courage, compassion and selfless service, I am inspired to reflect on the shared values that bind us all.

"His teachings encourage us to rise above differences and unite in our pursuit of a harmonious society. Let us join hands to honour his enduring legacy, fostering unity and strength in diversity," she added.

