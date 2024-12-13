"How Can I Respect You?": Mallikarjun Kharge Vs Jagdeep Dhankhar Showdown In Parliament

The Rajya Sabha on Friday witnessed huge chaos after the opposition moved a no-trust motion against Vice President and Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. The move also led to a war of words between the Leader of Opposition and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Mr Dhankhar, leading to the adjournment of the Upper House for the day.

"I am a farmer's son. In no situation will I be weak, I have tolerated enough," the Rajya Sabha Chairman told the opposition as they moved the no-confidence motion.

To this, Mr Kharge replied, "If you are the son of a farmer, then I am too, the son of a labourer."

"I have faced more challenges than you...You are insulting our party leaders, you are insulting the Congress. We have not come here to listen to your praises, we have come here for discussion," he added.

The Congress leader also claimed that the Chairman was giving more time to MPs from the treasury benches as compared to the opposition. He also accused Mr Dhankhar of "insulting" the Congress.

"Rajya Sabha Chairman is encouraging BJP's unruliness. He is not letting the opposition benches speak," Mr Kharge said.

The opposition had been accusing Mr Dhankhar of partisanship.

As the heated debate intensified, Mr Kharge said that he would "not bow down". Then, Mr Dhankhar said, "I will die for the country...I will perish".

At one point, Mr Kharge told the Rajya Sabha Chairman: "You are insulting me. How can I respect you?"

Amid the increasing chaos over the no-trust motion, Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day till December 16.

Earlier today, Leader of the House and BJP leader JP Nadda accused Mr Kharge and Congress of "not cooperating" in the functioning of the Rajya Sabha. According to him, the opposition was given enough opportunities to speak in the House, but they refused.

Two-Day Debate In Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha is holding a two-day debate from noon today to mark 75 years of the Constitution. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh got the ball rolling for BJP, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have the last word on Saturday. At least 12 to 15 MPs from the ruling party and its allies are expected to speak during the debate.

On the opposition's side, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who will make her debut speech in Parliament, will lead the counter-attack.