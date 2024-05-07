M Kharge's Son-In-Law Radhakrishna Doddamani Named In Rs 800 Crore 'Scam'

Radhakrishna Doddamani allegedly took nine years to complete his MBBS in 18 attempts (File)

A complaint has been filed with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Karnataka Lokayukta against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's son-in-law Radhakrishna Doddamani and five others on Monday in connection with an alleged Rs 800 crore scam.

The complaint was filed by BJP's Bengaluru South District president NR Ramesh.

The complaint has named Radhakrishna Doddamani, the Management Committee Chief in the Dr BR Ambedkar Medical College and Dr BR Ambedkar Dental College, as the key accused. The charges against him include corruption, cheating, creation of fake documents, forgery, and misuse of power.

HS Mahadeva Prasad, Dr NT Murali Mohan, and VS Kuber are the other accused in the case. The complaint has also been lodged against the Public Relations Officer Amanulla Khan.

The complainant NR Ramesh claimed the accused indulged in collecting hundreds of crores from ineligible students from rich families to study MBBS and BDS courses by creating fake documents.

"Scam involves more than Rs 800 crores in connection with admissions to Dr BR Ambedkar Medical College and Dr BR Ambedkar Dental Colleges. Though the college employees' association members, activists, and few members of the admin committee have filed complaints to the Governor's office, Chief Secretary of Karnataka government, no action has been initiated in this regard,” he alleged.

He said that since 2008-09 till date, thousands of illegalities have come forward regarding admission under the management quota.

“After the appointment of Amaunalla Khan, a fourth-grade officer as the PRO, the students who had failed their exam were given admission, violating all rules and guidelines,” NR Ramesh said.

The fake academic certificates were obtained from colleges in Jharkhand and other states for students who failed in Class 12 and admission to MBBS and BDS courses were given, he added.

He further alleged that the accused collected between Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore from each student. “They have taken lakhs to provide 100% marks in internals and committed a big fraud.”

The complainant gave details of one of the ineligible students from Bengaluru, whose marksheets were “arranged” from a college in Jharkhand while a medical seat was provided to him in Karnataka.

“Similar scam has been taking place for 15 years,” Mr Ramesh alleged in his complaint.

He alleged that Amanulla Khan is currently constructing a medical college in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district for Rs 500 crore.

“Under Mallikarjun Kharge, his son-in-law Radhakrishna, the man who took nine years to complete his MBBS course in 18 attempts, has been appointed a professor. That person has suspiciously completed an MD course as well,” Mr Ramesh said.

Radhakrishna Doddamani is contesting as the Congress candidate from Kalaburagi which is voting today.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)