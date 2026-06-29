Mallikarjun Kharge Reappointed Leader Of Opposition In Rajya Sabha After Oath

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was on Monday recognised as the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, following his re-election to the Upper House.

Kharge was a member of the Rajya Sabha till June 25 and following his re-election, the Chairman of the Upper House, C P Radhakrishnan, recognised him as the Leader of Opposition with effect from June 26.

Kharge took oath in the Rajya Sabha chairman's chamber on Monday.

"Consequent upon the expiry of his term of office as a member of the Rajya Sabha on June 25, 2026, Mallikarjun Kharge ceased to be the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha w.e.f. June 26, 2026.

"On his re-election to the Rajya Sabha, w.e.f. June 26, 2026, the Chairman of Rajya Sabha has accorded recognition to Mallikarjun Kharge, Member and Leader of the Indian National Congress (INC) in Rajya Sabha, as the Leader of Opposition w.e.f. June 26, 2026, in accordance with the provisions of Section 2 of the Salary and Allowances of Leaders of Opposition in Parliament Act, 1977, and for all purposes of the said Act," Rajya Sabha Secretary-General P C Mody said in a bulletin.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)