'Do Only Muslims Have More Children? I Have 5': Mallikarjun Kharge Counters PM Modi

Mallikarjun Kharge's response to PM Modi's remark came at a poll rally in Chhattisgarh (File)

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was frustrated after sensing that the opposition's INDIA bloc was heading for a majority in the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking at a poll rally in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district, he said that this is the reason why the Prime Minister is now talking about "Mangalsutra and Muslims"

"We are heading for a majority, that is why he (Modi) now talks about 'Mangalsutra' and Muslims. He says we will steal your wealth and give it to those who have more children. Poor people always have more children. Do only Muslims have them?" he asked.

ALSO READ | Asaduddin Owaisi's "Muslims Use Condoms Most" Reply To PM Modi's Jab

"Poor people have (more) children as they do not have wealth. But why do you (PM Modi) only keep talking about Muslims? Muslims belong to this country," Mr Kharge said.

The Congress leader also said that he himself has five children and that he was the only son of his parents. He told the gathering that his mother, sister, and uncle died when their house was set on fire.

"My father told me I am his only son and he wanted to see my children," Mr Kharge said.

Earlier last month, during an election rally in Rajasthan, PM Modi had said that if Congress came to power, it would redistribute people's wealth to those who have more children and to the infiltrators. He also cited former prime minister Manmohan Singh's remark that Muslims had the first claim on the country's resources.

ALSO READ | On PM's Mangalsutra Remark, Priyanka Gandhi Points To Mother, Grandmother

Referring to plans in the Congress' manifesto for an "economic and institutional report" as part of the national caste survey, PM Modi said, "Congress says they will calculate gold with mothers and sisters... and distribute that property... Manmohan Singh's government said Muslims have first right on all resources..."

"... to whom will this be distributed? It will be distributed among those who have more children. It will be distributed to infiltrators. Should your hard-earned money go to the infiltrators?" he said.

Responding to PM Modi's claim that Congress was planning to seize people's wealth, Mr Kharge asked, "We ruled the country for 55 years, but did we snatch anyone's 'mangalsutra'?"