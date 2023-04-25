'Anyone Who Accepts Congress Ideology Is Welcome': Mallikarjun Kharge

Mallikarjun Kharge said he could not predict what would happen in future in politics.(FILE)

All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said the party would welcome anyone who accepts its ideology and follows the party leadership.

Addressing reporters, he said he could not predict what would happen in future in politics.

“I don't have prophecies and we have not taken anyone to the party by checking their blood,” he said on the statement by BJP leader KS Eshwarappa that Jagadish Shettar would return to the BJP. "If they accept our ideology, they are welcome," he said.

On Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's remark that Lingayats' support would add to the BJP's tally, Mr Kharge said it showed that the government under him had not done any work on the field. "It is clear that the BJP has not done any developmental work. He is not claiming that the BJP will come to power on the basis of their work." Mr Kharge said the BJP was obviously not in a winning position and were making statements out of frustration. "Political parties should work on their ideologies. If any party fights elections on the basis of caste or religion, it is not good for the country as well as for democracy,” he said.

Mr Kharge is on a two-day tour of the coastal districts of Karnataka as part of the campaign for the May 10 elections.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)