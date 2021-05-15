'Divisive Policy': Yogi Adityanath Slams Creation Of New Punjab District

Yogi Adityanath slammed the creation of Punjab's Malerkotla as a separate district.

The creation of the new district of Malerkotla in Punjab is a "reflection the divisive policy of the Congress", Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said today, hitting out at the Amarinder Singh government.

"Any distinction based on faith and religion is contrary to the spirit of India's Constitution. At this time, the formation of Malerkotla (Punjab) is a reflection the divisive policy of the Congress," Yogi Adityanath tweeted in Hindi, a day after Amarinder Singh made the announcement.

Mr Singh on Friday had declared Malerkotla as the 23rd district of Punjab while announcing several projects for the development of the historic city, about 131 km from Chandigarh. Malerkotla was carved out Sangrur district.

The Chief Minister made these announcements during the state-level celebration of 'Eid-ul-Fitr', held virtually due to the pandemic. On the occasion, Mr Singh underscored India's secular character, which he said was manifested in the defeat of communal forces in the recent assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

"Happy to share that on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, my government has announced Malerkotla as the newest district in the state. The 23rd district holds huge historical significance. Have ordered to immediately locate a suitable site for the district administrative complex," Amarinder Singh had tweeted on Friday.

Recalling the rich and glorious history of Malerkotla, the Chief Minister, during the online event, said its conversion into a district, which was a long-standing demand of the local people, would ease their hardships and enable them to resolve their administrative problems more seamlessly.

The Sikh community across the globe reveres Sher Mohammed Khan, the former Nawab of Malerkotla, who raised his voice against the torture and bricking alive of the two sons of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh guru, by the Mughals.

Initially, the sub-divisions of Malerkotla and Ahmedgarh, as well as the sub-tehsil of Amargarh, would be included in the newly created district, he said. The process of bringing villages under the jurisdiction of Malerkotla district would begin later, after the conclusion of the census operations.

The Chief Minister directed the Deputy Commissioner Sangrur to find a suitable building to immediately start the functioning of the district administration office. The Deputy Commissioner for the newly carved out district would be appointed soon, he said.

Announcing various development projects for the Malerkotla, Mr Singh said that a Government Medical College, in the name of Nawab Sher Mohammed Khan, would soon be set up at a cost of Rs. 500 crore, and the state government had already allotted 25 acres of land on Malerkotla's Raikot Road to enable local students to pursue medical education. The first installment of Rs. 50 crore for this purpose had already been sanctioned, he added.

Malerkotla it was established in 1454 by Sheikh Sadruddin-i-Jahan from Afghanistan, and subsequently the State of Malerkotla was established in 1657 by Bayazid Khan. It was later merged with other nearby princely states to create the Patiala and East Punjab States Union (PEPSU). During the reorganisation of states in 1956, the territory of the former state of Malerkotla became part of the state of Punjab.

Captain Amarinder Singh, who belongs to the former Patiala royals, recalled his cordial ties with the then Nawab of Malerkotla, whom he fondly called "chachaji".