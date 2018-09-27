Maldives' President-Elect Invites PM Modi For Oath-Taking Ceremony

Solih emerged victorious over incumbent President Abdulla Yameen (File)

The Maldives' President-elect Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend his oath-taking ceremony in November.

Mr Solih's spokesperson Mariya Ahmed Didi said on Wednesday that PM Modi was invited to the ceremony during a telephonic conversation between the two sides following Mr Solih's victory in the presidential elections on Sunday, The Edition reported.

Mr Solih, the opposition Maldivian Democratic Party's candidate, emerged victorious over incumbent President Abdulla Yameen. He will be sworn in on November 17 and his term is expected to continue until 2023.

India welcomed the election result and both sides agreed to work closely to strengthen bilateral relations.

The spokesperson said PM Modi had also invited Mr Solih to make an official visit to India, which was accepted by the latter.

The nation's relations with India grew strained during Yameen's rule, with tensions peaking after India criticized Male's refusal to enforce a Supreme Court ruling quashing the convictions of nine opposition figures, among them former President Mohamed Nasheed.