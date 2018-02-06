Maldives Crisis And Ex-President Mohamed Nasheed's SOS To India In 10 Points

Maldives plunged into crisis after President Abdulla Yameen defied a Supreme Court ruling (AFP)

Exiled former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed has urged India to send an envoy backed by military to release political prisoners after the government of the Indian Ocean archipelago imposed a state of emergency and arrested two senior judges and a former president. Best known as an A-list holiday destination, the Maldives plunged into crisis last week after its Supreme Court quashed terrorism convictions against nine leading opposition figures, including the exiled Mr Nasheed, who was the country's first democratically elected president.