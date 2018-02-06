Maldives Crisis UPDATES: Opposition Seeks India's Intervention

Maldives' exiled president, Mohamed Nasheed asks India to "act swiftly"

Exiled former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed has urged India to "act swiftly" to help resolve the deepening political crisis.Mr Nasheed had been sentenced to 13 years in jail on terror charges, in March 2015. He claims that the charges against him were politically motivated. He was granted asylum in the UK after he was authorised to seek medical treatment there.The Maldives government holds that Mr Nasheed is convicted and is wanted in the Maldives to serve a jail sentence.Earlier, Mr Nasheed was narrowly defeated in 2013 by current President Yameen.