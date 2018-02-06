Maldives Crisis UPDATES: Opposition Seeks India's Intervention

A political crisis has occurred in the island nation of Maldives after President Abdulla Yameen defied the country's Supreme Court order, which asked for the immediate release of former president Mohamed Nasheed and other opposition leaders. President Yameen then proceeded to declare a 15-day state of emergency. After the emergency declaration, Maldivian security forces stormed the Supreme Court and arrested Chief Justice Abdulla Saeed and another judge. Soon after, Mr Nasheed reacted to the developments, urging immediate neighbour India to intervene in the political crisis and "act swiftly".
India, meanwhile, has expressed concern over the developments in the Indian Ocean island nation, and has issued a travel advisory, asking citizens to not travel to the country until the political crisis is resolved.
China has also expressed hope for the government and the opposition to resolve the crisis on their own. China has since 2011, started expanding interests in the Maldives, which occupies a strategic location in the Indian Ocean.
Here are the LIVE updates on the political crisis in the Maldives:
India has advised Indian nationals to defer non-essential travel to the Maldives
Right after the emergency was declared in the Maldives, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a travel advisory asking Indian nationals to defer non-essential travel to the Maldives capital Male and other islands until further notice.
The advisory also urged Indian nationals and expatriates to avoid public gatherings, due to the increasing number of protests throughout the island nation.
The US and China have issued travel advisories as well.
Maldives' exiled president, Mohamed Nasheed asks India to "act swiftly"
Exiled former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed has urged India to "act swiftly" to help resolve the deepening political crisis.
Mr Nasheed had been sentenced to 13 years in jail on terror charges, in March 2015. He claims that the charges against him were politically motivated. He was granted asylum in the UK after he was authorised to seek medical treatment there.
The Maldives government holds that Mr Nasheed is convicted and is wanted in the Maldives to serve a jail sentence.
Earlier, Mr Nasheed was narrowly defeated in 2013 by current President Yameen.
