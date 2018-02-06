Emergency In Maldives: All You Need To Know

The emergency gives Maldivian President Abdulla Yameen sweeping powers. (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi:
Maldivian President Abdulla Yameen
declared a 15-day state of Emergency in Maldives on Monday following a deepening political crisis where the President refused to comply with a Supreme Court order to release political prisoners. This Emergency
gives sweeping powers to security forces to arrest and detain suspects. As the news of Emergency spread, a wave of protests broke out in the capital Male, with angry clashes between police and demonstrators. The government, however, maintained that Emergency was enforced for welfare of citizens. "The state of emergency was enforced in order to protect the peace and welfare of all citizens and the country," Presidency Maldives tweeted.