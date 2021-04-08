Malawian Woman Held At Delhi Airport For Smuggling Heroin Worth Rs 28 Crore

The market value of the seized goods has been estimated to be Rs 28 crore, it said.

A Malawian woman has been arrested by customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here for allegedly trying to smuggle in heroin worth Rs 28 crore, an official statement said Thursday.

The accused was intercepted by the customs officials after her arrival Tuesday from Johannesburg via Doha.

"Subsequently on examination of her checked-in baggage and another hand bag kept in the said baggage, four packets of white colour powder/granules totally weighing 4 kgs, suspected to be narcotics, were recovered," it said.

The recovered material was subjected to diagnostic test and prima facie it appeared to contain commercial quantity of heroin, said the statement issued by Shaukat Ali Nurvi, the Joint Commissioner of Customs, IGI airport.

The market value of the seized goods has been estimated to be Rs 28 crore, it said.

The passenger, a resident of Malawi, has been arrested.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)