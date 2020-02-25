Majority's 'Zeal For Bigotry' Body Blow To India's Diversity: Iltija Mufti

Iltija Mufti uses her mother's Twitter handle to comment on developments and events. (File)

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti on Tuesday said the country has degenerated into a place where the majority's "zeal for bigotry" has dealt a body blow to its diversity.

Iltija Mufti, who uses her mother's Twitter handle to comment on developments and events, wondered if the Muslims in India were even wanted anymore.

"Since the last 7 months, India's degenerated into a place where majority's zeal for bigotry has dealt a body blow to its diversity. I wonder if we Muslims are wanted or even belong here anymore. Unimaginable despair," she tweeted.

Commenting on multiple social media posts on why a man who reportedly opened fire during Monday''s violence in Delhi was not arrested, Iltija Mufti said because he was not a Kashmiri or Muslim.

Violent clashes have been reported in northeast Delhi's Jaffrabad and Maujpur, with protesters torching houses, shops and vehicles, and hurling stones at each other.

The clashes between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) have also been reported in Chandbagh and Bhajanpura areas of the national capital.

The number of deaths in the clashes have soared up to 13.