What's Behind The Alarming Rise In Crimes By Young Men In Madhya Pradesh

Neeraj Bhavnani, 30, was caught in while shopping with his girlfriend using stolen money

Youngsters in the age cohort 20-30 in Madhya Pradesh's major cities are increasingly committing heinous crimes to sustain relationship and maintain a high-end lifestyle, shows data

Over the past three years, police records and court documents have revealed a significant surge in such cases, primarily in urban centers like Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, and Gwalior.

According to Bhopal district court data, the majority of offenders in murder and rape cases belong to the 20-30 age group:

In 2022: 44 convicted for murder, 11 for rape

In 2023: 46 convicted for murder, 18 for rape

Till June 2024: 24 convicted for murder, 8 for rape

For example, take the case of 27-year-old Sheetal Kaushal and her boyfriend Vinod, an MBA student. On May 15, 2024, a vacation to Manali turned tragic when Vinod allegedly killed Sheetal in their hotel room following an argument over lifestyle expenses.

Another grim incident unfolded on Valentine's Day in 2023 when 20-year-old Raunak from Bhopal allegedly killed his mother for refusing to give him money to buy an expensive gift for his girlfriend and to attend a party.

Similarly, Neeraj Bhavnani, 30, was caught in Bhopal's New Market while shopping with his girlfriend using stolen money. He had reportedly committed multiple thefts, including chain snatching, to fund his partner's shopping sprees.

Police officials say these crimes often involve first-time offenders, making investigations challenging.

Speaking about the trend, Bhopal Police Commissioner, Harinarayan Chari Mishra, said, "Most offenders are from other cities, drawn to urban areas by the lure of a better lifestyle. They fall into bad company or give in to pressures, leading to serious crimes. Families and educational institutions need to monitor such behavior closely."

Advocate Rajendra Upadhyay, a district prosecution officer, said, "Many engineering and medical students are committing crimes to sustain relationships or maintain a luxurious lifestyle. This age group, 18-30, is particularly vulnerable."

Psychologists, too, are sounding the alarm.

"Social media's influence and the pressure to project a lavish image are harming today's youth. Financial literacy and emotional intelligence are critical lessons that parents and schools must impart," Dr Vinay Mishra noted.

With the rise in such cases, law enforcement agencies are calling for collaborative efforts between families, schools, and communities to guide young individuals and deter them from criminal activities.

While authorities strive to address this growing issue, these incidents underline the urgent need for societal introspection and a stronger focus on values and emotional well-being.