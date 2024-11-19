Main Shooter In Baba Siddique Murder Case To Remain In Custody Till Sunday

Former Maharashtra minister Siddique was shot dead in Bandra East on October 12. (File)

A Mumbai court on Tuesday extended till November 23 the police custody of Shivkumar Gautam, the alleged main shooter arrested in NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder case.

The police sought further remand of Gautam, saying he was not cooperating with the probe, and the weapon used in the shooting has not been recovered as yet.

The Mumbai crime branch, in a joint operation with Uttar Pradesh's special task force (STF), apprehended the 20-year-old shooter and four others from Uttar Pradesh on November 10.

The four others, Anurag Kashyap, Gyan Prakash Tripathi, Akash Srivastava and Akhilendra Pratap Singh, were arrested for allegedly sheltering Gautam and helping him flee to Nepal.

All the accused were produced before additional chief judicial magistrate Vinod Patil at the end of their previous remand on Tuesday.

The court extended Gautam's police custody till November 23, while the other accused were sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Former Maharashtra minister Siddique (66) was shot dead by three assailants outside his son MLA Zeeshan Siddique's office building in Bandra East on October 12.

He sustained two bullet injuries on his chest and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he passed away.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)