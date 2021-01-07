Main Accused In Attack On Jharkhand Chief Minister's Motorcade Surrenders

Hemant Soren's motorcade was attacked over the beheading of a girl in Ranchi (File)

Bhairav Singh, the main accused in the attack on Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's motorcade on January 4, surrendered before the court today, the police said.

The police will take him in custody for interrogation and further investigation.

72 people have been named in the FIR and 33 arrested so far, according to Surendra Kumar Jha, Senior Superintendent of Police, Ranchi.

The incident took place when a police vehicle of Hemant Soren's motorcade was trying to clear the road for his movement towards his residence from the state secretariat on January 4.

The crowd allegedly stopped the motorcade over the beheading of a girl in Ranchi.

