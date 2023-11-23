'Mahua Moitra's Lok Sabha Expulsion Being Planned, But...': Mamata Banerjee

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has broken her long silence on controversy surrounding Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra's looming expulsion from the Lok Sabha.

"Mahua Moitra's expulsion from Lok Sabha is being planned... but this will help her before (the 2024 general) election," the party boss said at an event in Kolkata.

Prior to this short but significant message of support, Ms Banerjee had maintained a stony silence on the controversy surrounding Mahua Moitra, who has been accused of taking a Rs 2 crore cash bribe and luxury gift items from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to ask questions in Parliament.