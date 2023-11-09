Ethics Panel Approves Mahua Moitra's Expulsion From Parliament In 6:4 Split Verdict

The Parliamentary Ethics Committee that is looking into the cash-for-query allegations against Trianmool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, approved the recommendation of her expulsion from parliament. Sources said six members had voted in favour of the recommendation and four had voted against it.

The draft report -- accessed by NDTV -- had suggested cancelling her membership, finding her actions "highly objectionable, unethical, heinous and criminal".

Several Opposition MPs, however, put in their objections, which were to be heard at the meeting. Later, the panel members were to take a vote on the matter.

The recommendation of the committee will be submitted to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla tomorrow.