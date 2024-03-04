Mahua Moitra Gets Fresh Summons In Foreign Exchange Violation Case

Ms Moitra has now been asked to appear at the ED office in Delhi on March 11 (File)

The Enforcement Directorate has issued fresh summons to Trinamool Congress leader and former Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra for questioning in a FEMA contravention case on March 11, official sources said on Monday.

The 49-year-old politician had sought a few weeks time to join the investigation and sent a communication to the agency expressing her inability to depose before it last month, they said.

Ms Moitra has now been asked to appear at the ED office in Delhi on March 11, the sources said.

The federal probe agency wants to question Moitra and record her statement under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) once she deposes.

Transactions linked to a non-resident external (NRE) account are under the scanner of the agency in this case apart from a few other foreign remittances and transfers of funds, the sources said.

Ms Moitra is being probed by the CBI too. It is conducting a preliminary inquiry into the allegations against Moitra, who was expelled a few months ago, on the reference from the Lokpal.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had accused Ms Moitra of asking questions in Lok Sabha to target the Adani group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts. He had also accused Moitra of compromising national security for monetary gains.

Ms Moitra has denied any wrongdoing.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)