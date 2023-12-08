Mahua Moitra Expelled From Parliament Over Cash-For-Query Row

Mahua Moitra is a Trinamool Congress leader (File).

Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra has been expelled from Lok Sabha following an Ethics Committee report into 'cash for query' charges against her. Ms Moitra, 49, is accused of taking bribes, including Rs 2 crore in cash and "luxury gift items", from businessman Darshan Hiranandani, in exchange for asking questions critical of the Narendra Modi government in Parliament.

Ms Moitra was also accused of surrendering log-in credentials to a confidential account on the parliamentary website so Mr Hiranandani could post questions directly. A fiery critic of the Modi government, Ms Moitra has denied the bribery charges but admitted to sharing the log-in details.

Hours earlier the Ethics Committee presented its report - a nearly 500-page tome - triggering a furious row between the ruling BJP and the opposition, including Ms Moitra's party. In the brief discussion that followed the report being presented, apoplectic opposition MPs demanded more time to study the committee's findings and fought for Ms Moitra to speak on charges against her.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla refused to allow Ms Moitra to speak, citing the 2005 expulsion of 10 MPs, including six from the BJP, caught in a similar controversy. Then Speaker, Somnath Chatterjee, said the MPs in question had lost the right to speak in the House after the report was tabled.

The report against Ms Moitra noted "allegations of accepting illegal gratification (are) clearly established and are undeniable", and that "taking gifts from (a) businessman to whom she handed over log-in (details) amounts to a quid pro quo... unbecoming of an MP and is unethical conduct".

On the point Ms Moitra accepted cash as part of the bribes, the report called for the government to "criminally investigate and unearth the 'money trail'", for which it said it "does not have expertise".

The Ethics Committee's final recommendation was that "...Smt Mahua Moitra, MP, may be expelled from the membership of the Seventeenth Lok Sabha". It also called for "a legal institutional inquiry by the Government... in view of unethical, heinous, and criminal conduct of Smt Mahua Moitra..."

