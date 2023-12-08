Mahua Moitra Denied Permission To Speak During Discussion On Ethics Report

The motion Friday to expel Mahua Moitra from the Lok Sabha saw a heated discussion on a central question - can the Trinamool MP, who is accused of taking bribes, including Rs 2 crore in cash, from businessman Darshan Hiranandani - respond directly to the charges brought against her.

Calls for Ms Moitra to be allowed to speak - raised as the fundamental right of an accused to defend themselves against any allegation - were led by Trinamool MPs, beginning with Sudip Bandyopadhyay. "What I propose - my party's spokesperson will be Mahua Moitra herself because allegation is against her. Wild allegations have been raised. Whether true or wrong, let her speak..."

The demand Mahua Moitra be allowed to speak was also backed by a second Trinamool Congress MP - Kalyan Banerjee - who too said it was the party's wish that Ms Moitra speak on their behalf.

"If the accused person is not heard... can there be a fair trial? A fair trial can only exist if the accused is given an opportunity to be heard. Today, we are deciding on the expulsion of our colleague... when we are acting as an quasi-judicial body... I request you, kindly allow..." Mr Banerjee said.

The requests triggered an intense argument between MPs from the ruling BJP and those from the opposition, with Speaker Om Birla constantly calling for calm in an increasingly frenetic House.

From the government's side, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi quickly jumped up to cite a ruling by a former Speaker, Somnath Chatterjee, in the 2005 'cash for query' scam that involved several former MPs, including six from the BJP and one from the Congress.

In that instance, Mr Joshi argued, then-Speaker Chatterjee had said that since the MPs had presented their case before the Ethics Committee - which found the charges against them to be true - they no longer had the moral authority to speak in the House.

Citing those House rules, Mr Birla said Ms Moitra would not be allowed to speak.

Earlier today the 500-page Ethics Committee report on charges against Ms Moitra was tabled in the Lok Sabha. The 500-page report quoted Mr Hiranandani as saying, "... demands that were made, and favours that were asked, included gifting her expensive luxury items, providing support on renovation of her officially allotted bungalow in Delhi, travel expenses, holidays..."

