'Building On Wall Of Sand Is Falling': BJP MP On Mahua Moitra Bribery Case

Darshan Hiranandani alleged that Mahua Moitra shared her email ID with him.

BJP MP Nishinath Dubey launched a fresh attack on Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra after advocate Jai Anand Dehadrai, one of the key figures in the "cash for query" allegations, claimed that attempts were made to get him to withdraw his complaint registered with the CBI.

Mr Dubey claimed Mr Dehadrai gave him evidence that Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra was involved in an alleged "cash for query" scandal, in his complaint to the Parliament Ethics Committee. Mr Dehadrai has claimed that there have been attempts to "coerce him" into withdrawing his CBI complaint and his letter to Mr Dubey in exchange for the dog Henry - a rottweiler at the centre of a custody battle between the advocate and the TMC MP.

An attempt was made yesterday afternoon, to coerce me into withdrawing my cbi complaint and letter to @nishikant_dubey in exchange for Henry.



I flatly refused - will give details to CBI.



Messenger is totally innocent - but tells you everything about her. — Jai Anant Dehadrai (@jai_a_dehadrai) October 20, 2023

Responding to Mr Dehadrai's claims, the BJP MP wrote: "The building standing on a wall of sand is falling with a thud, your fight is to save the dignity of the Parliament, this difficult fight is not against Mahua, this fight is to save the soul of Baba Saheb Ambedkar's Constitution, i.e. the voice of the poor, the Parliament whom some people are trying to sell. It has nothing to do with politics, the MP of the party whose leader wears only a saree and slippers, forcefully appeals to her friends for LV and GUCCI and then rakes up Bengali culture. My aunt was the queen of Bengal's Mahishadal region so I am aware of Bengali culture. This woman is also abusing the people of Bengal. There should be no compromise with corruption."

Mr Dehadrai and Ms Moitra have both filed police reports against each other in Delhi, alleging that the other has stolen the dog. Ms Moitra has described Mr Dehadrai as a "jilted ex" who wants to get back at her.

Darshan Hiranandani, the businessman accused of bribing Mahua Moitra to ask questions in Parliament, claimed in a three-page affidavit yesterday that she saw attacking the Adani Group as a way to become famous. He also asserted that Ms Moitra shared her Parliament login credentials with him.

Mr Hiranandani alleged that Ms Moitra shared her email ID with him so he could send her information. The businessman claimed the MP even shared her Parliament login and password so he could post questions directly on her behalf.

Ms Moitra, in a detailed and pointed rebuttal, slammed Mr Hiranandani's affidavit, alleging that the Prime Minister's Office had pressured him into signing the document and then released it to the media.

"Darshan Hiranandani has not been summoned by the CBI or the Ethics Committee or indeed by any investigative agency yet. Who then has he given this affidavit to," she wrote on X.

Ms Moitra questioned the authenticity of the businessman's affidavit, observing that it lacked official letterhead and notarisation. She also highlighted that it was not posted on social media by the businessman himself, but rather "leaked to the media selectively."

