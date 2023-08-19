Mahindra To Inspect Over 100,000 XUVs For Potential Wiring Loom Damage: Report

3,560 units manufactured between February 16, 2023 and June 5, 2023 will also be inspected.

Mahindra and Mahindra said on Friday it would inspect 108,306 units of its XUV700 sports utility vehicle manufactured between June 8, 2021 and June 28, 2023 for potential risk of damage to the wiring loom.

XUV is among SUVs such as Scorpio and Thar manufactured by Mahindra, India's second-largest maker of such vehicles by volume.

Also, 3,560 units of XUV400 vehicle manufactured between February 16, 2023 and June 5, 2023 will also be inspected for ineffective spring return action of the brake potentiometer, Mahindra added.

"The inspection and subsequent rectification will be carried out free of cost for all customers, who will be individually contacted by the company," Mahindra said.

