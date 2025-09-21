Full List Of Cars And Bikes That Get Cheaper Under GST 2.0

The much-awaited GST 2.0 will take effect from September 22, bringing sweeping changes for automobile buyers in India. With revised tax rates, major automakers are passing on the benefits directly to consumers. The reductions range from Rs 40,000 on entry-level hatchbacks to a staggering Rs 30 lakh on premium luxury SUVs, making this one of the biggest price revisions in the Indian auto sector.
From Maruti Suzuki's budget cars to Range Rover's high-end SUVs, and even two-wheelers like Honda Activa and Shine, customers will see substantial savings. Here's a brand-wise breakdown of price cuts:
Cars That Will Get Cheaper Under GST 2.0
Mahindra - Up to Rs 1.56 lakh off
- Bolero Neo: Rs 1.27 lakh cheaper
- XUV 3XO: Rs 1.40 lakh (petrol), Rs 1.56 lakh (diesel) cut
- Thar range: Up to Rs 1.35 lakh lower
- Thar Roxx: Rs 1.33 lakh reduction
- Scorpio Classic: Rs 1.01 lakh cheaper
- Scorpio N: Rs 1.45 lakh cut
- XUV700: Rs 1.43 lakh lower
Tata Motors - Up to Rs 1.55 lakh off
- Tiago: Rs 75,000 cheaper
- Tigor: Rs 80,000 reduction
- Altroz: Rs 1.10 lakh cut
- Punch: Rs 85,000 lower
- Nexon: Rs 1.55 lakh cheaper
- Harrier: Rs 1.40 lakh cut
- Safari: Rs 1.45 lakh cheaper
- Curvv: Rs 65,000 reduction
Toyota - Up to Rs 3.49 lakh off
- Fortuner: Rs 3.49 lakh cut
- Legender: Rs 3.34 lakh lower
- Hilux: Rs 2.52 lakh cheaper
- Vellfire: Rs 2.78 lakh cut
- Camry: Rs 1.01 lakh cheaper
- Innova Crysta: Rs 1.80 lakh cut
- Innova Hycross: Rs 1.15 lakh reduction
- Other models: Up to Rs 1.11 lakh off
Range Rover - Up to Rs 30.4 lakh off
- Range Rover 4.4P SV LWB: Rs 30.4 lakh cheaper
- Range Rover 3.0D SV LWB: Rs 27.4 lakh cut
- Range Rover 3.0P Autobiography: Rs 18.3 lakh lower
- Range Rover Sport 4.4 SV Edition Two: Rs 19.7 lakh off
- Velar 2.0D/2.0P Autobiography: Rs 6 lakh cheaper
- Evoque 2.0D/2.0P Autobiography: Rs 4.6 lakh off
- Defender range: Up to Rs 18.6 lakh cut
- Discovery: Up to Rs 9.9 lakh off
- Discovery Sport: Rs 4.6 lakh cheaper
Kia - Up to Rs 4.48 lakh off
- Sonet: Rs 1.64 lakh cheaper
- Syros: Rs 1.86 lakh reduction
- Seltos: Rs 75,372 cut
- Carens: Rs 48,513 cheaper
- Carens Clavis: Rs 78,674 cut
- Carnival: Rs 4.48 lakh reduction
Skoda - Benefits up to Rs 5.8 lakh
- Kodiaq: Rs 3.3 lakh GST cut + Rs 2.5 lakh festive offers
- Kushaq: Rs 66,000 GST cut + Rs 2.5 lakh festive offers
- Slavia: Rs 63,000 GST cut + Rs 1.2 lakh festive offers
Hyundai - Up to Rs 2.4 lakh off
- Grand i10 Nios: Rs 73,808 cut
- Aura: Rs 78,465 cheaper
- Exter: Rs 89,209 reduction
- i20: Rs 98,053 cut (N-Line Rs 1.08 lakh)
- Venue: Rs 1.23 lakh cut (N-Line Rs 1.19 lakh)
- Verna: Rs 60,640 lower
- Creta: Rs 72,145 cut (N-Line Rs 71,762)
- Alcazar: Rs 75,376 cheaper
- Tucson: Rs 2.4 lakh cut
Renault - Up to Rs 96,395 off
- Kiger: Rs 96,395 cheaper
Maruti Suzuki - Up to Rs 2.25 lakh off
- Alto K10: Rs 40,000 cheaper
- WagonR: Rs 57,000 cut
- Swift: Rs 58,000 cheaper
- Dzire: Rs 61,000 lower
- Baleno: Rs 60,000 cut
- Fronx: Rs 68,000 cheaper
- Brezza: Rs 78,000 cut
- Eeco: Rs 51,000 cheaper
- Ertiga: Rs 41,000 cut
- Celerio: Rs 50,000 cheaper
- S-Presso: Rs 38,000 cut
- Ignis: Rs 52,000 cheaper
- Jimny: Rs 1.14 lakh lower
- XL6: Rs 35,000 cut
- Invicto: Rs 2.25 lakh cut
Nissan - Up to Rs 1 lakh off
- Magnite Visia MT: Now under Rs 6 lakh
- Magnite CVT Tekna: Rs 97,300 cut
- Magnite CVT Tekna+: Rs 1,00,400 cut
- CNG Retrofit Kit: Now Rs 71,999 (Rs 3,000 cheaper)
Bikes That Will Get Cheaper Under GST 2.0
With nearly 98% of India's two-wheeler market dominated by scooters and motorcycles under 350cc, the GST rate cut from 28 per cent to 18 per cent is a major boost for budget-conscious buyers. Popular models like the Hero Splendor, Honda Activa, Bajaj Pulsar, TVS Apache, and Royal Enfield Classic 350 are set to become significantly cheaper, encouraging first-time buyers and fuelling festive season sales.
Honda Two-Wheelers - Up to Rs 18,887 off (under 350cc)
- Activa 110: Rs 7,874 cheaper
- Dio 110: Rs 7,157 off
- Activa 125: Rs 8,259 cut
- Dio 125: Rs 8,042 reduction
- Shine 100: Rs 5,672 cheaper
- Shine 100 DX: Rs 6,256 cut
- Livo 110: Rs 7,165 lower
- Shine 125: Rs 7,443 cut
- SP125: Rs 8,447 off
- CB125 Hornet: Rs 9,229 cheaper
- Unicorn: Rs 9,948 cut
- SP160: Rs 10,635 lower
- Hornet 2.0: Rs 13,026 off
- NX200: Rs 13,978 cheaper
- CB350 H'ness: Rs 18,598 off
- CB350RS: Rs 18,857 cut
- CB350: Rs 18,887 cheaper