Full List Of Cars And Bikes That Get Cheaper Under GST 2.0

The much-awaited GST 2.0 will take effect from September 22, bringing sweeping changes for automobile buyers in India. With revised tax rates, major automakers are passing on the benefits directly to consumers. The reductions range from Rs 40,000 on entry-level hatchbacks to a staggering Rs 30 lakh on premium luxury SUVs, making this one of the biggest price revisions in the Indian auto sector.

From Maruti Suzuki's budget cars to Range Rover's high-end SUVs, and even two-wheelers like Honda Activa and Shine, customers will see substantial savings. Here's a brand-wise breakdown of price cuts:

Cars That Will Get Cheaper Under GST 2.0

Mahindra - Up to Rs 1.56 lakh off

Bolero Neo: Rs 1.27 lakh cheaper

XUV 3XO: Rs 1.40 lakh (petrol), Rs 1.56 lakh (diesel) cut

Thar range: Up to Rs 1.35 lakh lower

Thar Roxx: Rs 1.33 lakh reduction

Scorpio Classic: Rs 1.01 lakh cheaper

Scorpio N: Rs 1.45 lakh cut

XUV700: Rs 1.43 lakh lower

Tata Motors - Up to Rs 1.55 lakh off

Tiago: Rs 75,000 cheaper

Tigor: Rs 80,000 reduction

Altroz: Rs 1.10 lakh cut

Punch: Rs 85,000 lower

Nexon: Rs 1.55 lakh cheaper

Harrier: Rs 1.40 lakh cut

Safari: Rs 1.45 lakh cheaper

Curvv: Rs 65,000 reduction

Toyota - Up to Rs 3.49 lakh off

Fortuner: Rs 3.49 lakh cut

Legender: Rs 3.34 lakh lower

Hilux: Rs 2.52 lakh cheaper

Vellfire: Rs 2.78 lakh cut

Camry: Rs 1.01 lakh cheaper

Innova Crysta: Rs 1.80 lakh cut

Innova Hycross: Rs 1.15 lakh reduction

Other models: Up to Rs 1.11 lakh off

Range Rover - Up to Rs 30.4 lakh off

Range Rover 4.4P SV LWB: Rs 30.4 lakh cheaper

Range Rover 3.0D SV LWB: Rs 27.4 lakh cut

Range Rover 3.0P Autobiography: Rs 18.3 lakh lower

Range Rover Sport 4.4 SV Edition Two: Rs 19.7 lakh off

Velar 2.0D/2.0P Autobiography: Rs 6 lakh cheaper

Evoque 2.0D/2.0P Autobiography: Rs 4.6 lakh off

Defender range: Up to Rs 18.6 lakh cut

Discovery: Up to Rs 9.9 lakh off

Discovery Sport: Rs 4.6 lakh cheaper

Kia - Up to Rs 4.48 lakh off

Sonet: Rs 1.64 lakh cheaper

Syros: Rs 1.86 lakh reduction

Seltos: Rs 75,372 cut

Carens: Rs 48,513 cheaper

Carens Clavis: Rs 78,674 cut

Carnival: Rs 4.48 lakh reduction

Skoda - Benefits up to Rs 5.8 lakh

Kodiaq: Rs 3.3 lakh GST cut + Rs 2.5 lakh festive offers

Kushaq: Rs 66,000 GST cut + Rs 2.5 lakh festive offers

Slavia: Rs 63,000 GST cut + Rs 1.2 lakh festive offers

Hyundai - Up to Rs 2.4 lakh off

Grand i10 Nios: Rs 73,808 cut

Aura: Rs 78,465 cheaper

Exter: Rs 89,209 reduction

i20: Rs 98,053 cut (N-Line Rs 1.08 lakh)

Venue: Rs 1.23 lakh cut (N-Line Rs 1.19 lakh)

Verna: Rs 60,640 lower

Creta: Rs 72,145 cut (N-Line Rs 71,762)

Alcazar: Rs 75,376 cheaper

Tucson: Rs 2.4 lakh cut

Renault - Up to Rs 96,395 off

Kiger: Rs 96,395 cheaper

Maruti Suzuki - Up to Rs 2.25 lakh off

Alto K10: Rs 40,000 cheaper

WagonR: Rs 57,000 cut

Swift: Rs 58,000 cheaper

Dzire: Rs 61,000 lower

Baleno: Rs 60,000 cut

Fronx: Rs 68,000 cheaper

Brezza: Rs 78,000 cut

Eeco: Rs 51,000 cheaper

Ertiga: Rs 41,000 cut

Celerio: Rs 50,000 cheaper

S-Presso: Rs 38,000 cut

Ignis: Rs 52,000 cheaper

Jimny: Rs 1.14 lakh lower

XL6: Rs 35,000 cut

Invicto: Rs 2.25 lakh cut

Nissan - Up to Rs 1 lakh off

Magnite Visia MT: Now under Rs 6 lakh

Magnite CVT Tekna: Rs 97,300 cut

Magnite CVT Tekna+: Rs 1,00,400 cut

CNG Retrofit Kit: Now Rs 71,999 (Rs 3,000 cheaper)

Bikes That Will Get Cheaper Under GST 2.0

With nearly 98% of India's two-wheeler market dominated by scooters and motorcycles under 350cc, the GST rate cut from 28 per cent to 18 per cent is a major boost for budget-conscious buyers. Popular models like the Hero Splendor, Honda Activa, Bajaj Pulsar, TVS Apache, and Royal Enfield Classic 350 are set to become significantly cheaper, encouraging first-time buyers and fuelling festive season sales.

Honda Two-Wheelers - Up to Rs 18,887 off (under 350cc)