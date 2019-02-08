Mahinda Rajapaksa To Visit India, Second Tour In 6 Months

Mahinda Rajapaksa had visited New Delhi and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September. (File)

Sri Lankan leader Mahinda Rajapaksa will arrive in India on Friday, his office has said. This will be his first overseas tour since he was appointed Sri Lanka's Leader of the Opposition.

During his visit, he is expected to deliver a lecture on Sri Lanka-India relations in Bangalore.

This will be Mahinda Rajapaksa's second visit to India within 6 months. In September, he visited New Delhi and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mahinda Rajapaksa had been appointed Prime Minister by Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena in late October, triggering an unprecedented constitutional crisis which lasted for over 50 days. Sri Lanka's Supreme Court later restored of Ranil Wickremesinghe as prime minister.