Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar's Manager Summoned In Sushant Singh Rajput Case

Bollywood director Mahesh Bhatt and manager of filmmaker Karan Johar will be called in for questioning in the investigation of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said.

"Tomorrow Mahesh Bhatt will be called for questioning and we will later call Karan Johar's manager too. If required, Karan Johar can also be called for the questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput case," he told news agency ANI.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14. The 34-year-old actor died by suicide, the police say.

A day after the actor's death, Bollywood's Kangana Ranaut had released a two-minute video speaking highly of Sushant Singh Rajput and alleging that he was a victim of nepotism in the film industry.

Ms Ranaut has also been summoned by the Mumbai police in the case but she said she would not be able to appear at the police station to record her statement as she is in Himachal Pradesh.

Around 39 people, including film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali and filmmaker Aditya Chopra, have been investigated and their statements recorded, the police said.

Sushant Singh Rajput debuted in the 2013 film "Kai Po Che" and went on to do several films, including "PK", "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Kedarnath", "Sonchiriya" and "Chhichhore" - one of his last films that was widely appreciated.

The actor's death had caused a huge uproar on social media as people called out nepotism in Bollywood.