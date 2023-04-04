Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Date, History, Significance Of The Festival

Mahavir Jayanti, also known as Mahaveer Janma Kalyanak, is an auspicious day that commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, the founder of Jainism and the 24th and last Tirthankara. Celebrated on the 13th day of the Chaitra month in accordance with the Hindu calendar, the date of Mahavir Jayanti varies each year. Usually, the festival falls between March or April of the Gregorian calendar. This year, the festival will be celebrated on April 4, 2023 (Tuesday).

It is an important day for the Jain community and is celebrated with great fervour and devotion.

History

Lord Mahavir was born in 599 BC in Kundagram, present-day Bihar, India. He was born to Queen Trishala and King Siddhartha, who were devout Jains. At the age of 30, Lord Mahavir left his royal life and became an ascetic to attain spiritual enlightenment. After several years of rigorous penance and meditation, he achieved Kevala Jnana, which is considered the highest level of spiritual enlightenment in Jainism.

Lord Mahavir propagated the principles of Jainism, which are based on non-violence, truthfulness, non-attachment, and compassion. His teachings emphasise the importance of leading a simple and austere life, free from materialistic possessions and attachments.

Significance

Mahavir Jayanti is an occasion to commemorate the birth of Lord Mahavir and to celebrate his teachings and philosophy. On this day, Jains across the world visit Jain temples to offer prayers and seek blessings. The day is marked by elaborate processions, bhajans, and spiritual discourses, which are conducted to propagate the teachings of Lord Mahavir.

The day is also marked by charitable activities. Jainism promotes giving back to society and helping those in need. Food and clothes are distributed to the poor, and donations are made to charitable organisations. Jains also fast on this day as a mark of respect and devotion to Lord Mahavir.

The festival is considered an occasion to remember the teachings of Lord Mahavir and to reflect on his philosophy of leading a simple and austere life, free from materialistic possessions and attachments.