Mahatma Gandhi Serves Not Just As Political Inspiration But Also As Motivator Of Diplomacy: S Jaishankar

The relevance of Mahatma Gandhi is very great in today's world that is beset by conflict and violence, and he serves not just as a political inspiration but also as a motivator of diplomacy, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony of the bust of Gandhi in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Jaishankar eulogized India's foremost freedom fighter for his contributions to truth, non-violence, and the freedom and independence of people.

"Mahatma Gandhi is without question one of the most iconic figures of our contemporary world. His contributions to truth, non-violence, freedom and independence of people have been recognized by the UN by proclaiming his birthday as the International Day of Non-Violence," he said.

Jaishankar, who arrived in Vietnam on Sunday on a four-day official visit, said Gandhi not only unified India but also inspired other nations, continents, and peoples in a similar quest.

"The contributions of Mahatma Gandhi extend beyond this. His thoughts today are a very powerful inspiration for human dignity, societal values, spirituality, the environment, sustainability, cleanliness, and many other areas," he said.

"The relevance of Mahatma Gandhi is very great in a world that we see today beset by conflict and violence. So, as we strive to harmonize contradictions and bridge divides, Mahatma Gandhi serves not just as a political inspiration but even as a motivator of diplomacy," he said.

Jaishankar said the unveiling of the bust is a symbolic moment for the friendship between India and Vietnam, which is rooted in mutual respect and shared aspirations for a better world.

"The unveiling of the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Tao Dan Park in Ho Chi Minh City is of great significance. It underlines the message of independence, self-reliance, and human dignity that bring India and Vietnam together. Privileged to participate in the inauguration along with Vice Chairman Duong Anh Duc," he posted on X.

He said the installation of Gandhi's statue in Ho Chi Minh City was a reaffirmation of the strong people-to-people ties, which are expressed in everything from yoga to culture to arts and Buddhism.

The installation of the memorial is of enormous significance not just for India or Vietnam but as a universal message, the minister said.

"It is significant that two great personalities of the last century, Mahatma Gandhi and President Ho Chi Minh, exchanged messages during their lifetimes. During his visit to India in 1958, President Ho Chi Minh was quoted by the media as saying, 'I and others may be revolutionaries, but directly or indirectly, we are disciples of Mahatma Gandhi. Nothing more. Nothing less'", Jaishankar said.

"President Ho Chi Minh laid the foundation of an abiding relationship between Vietnam and India, but this relationship has flourished since over many administrations, and during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016, it was designated as a comprehensive strategic partnership," he said.

Jaishankar said this relationship today covers political exchanges, economic cooperation, trade and investment, defense and security, development cooperation, culture, and people-to-people connections.

"Yesterday, I had discussions with Vietnam's leadership in Hanoi to strengthen this partnership. We agreed that the long tradition of our friendship and the deep political trust that has been built up over the years are our most valuable capitals as we go forward," he said.

From Vietnam, Jaishankar will travel to Singapore for a visit from October 19 to 20.