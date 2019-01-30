PM Modi, President Kovind Pay Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi At Rajghat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 71st death anniversary

The nation remembered Mahatma Gandhi on his 71st death anniversary today with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the country in paying homage to the Father of the Nation.

President Kovind, PM Modi and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu paid floral tributes at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat in the national capital.

Remembering Mahatma on his death anniversary, PM Modi tweeted, "...Remembering Bapu on his Punya Tithi. We reiterate our commitment to follow the path shown by him and abide by the values he stood for."

President Ram Nath Kovind at Rajghat on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri were among others who paid homage to the Father of the Nation at Rajghat, where an inter-religion prayer was held.

Mahatma Gandhi's favourite bhajan "Raghupati Raghava Raja Ram" was also played at Rajghat.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh also paid tributes to the Mahatma at his memorial.

Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on his death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/MOCn0DsENn - ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2019

Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated on this day in 1948.

The prime minister also paid tributes to all those who laid down their lives for the country. "We salute all the martyrs who laid down their lives for India. The country remains eternally grateful to them for their service and sacrifice," he said.

Several Union ministers and senior leaders paid tributes to the Father of the Nation.